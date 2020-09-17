Federal indictment ties Edmondson Village’s “N.F.L.” group to contract killings, fatal overdoses

His rap songs preached non-violence, but in late 2018 members of Edmondson Village’s “N.F.L.” organization believed Dominic Gantt, known as “Nick Breed,” was planning to avenge one of their murders.
Federal prosecutors say N.F.L. placed a bounty on Gantt. When he was gunned down on Oct. 21, 2018, another member of the organization said in a wiretapped phone call the deed was done: “We got the rapper outta there.”
A new federal racketeering indictment against the group was unsealed this week, tying reputed members of N.F.L. - which refers to the streets of Normandy, Franklin and Loudon streets in Edmondson Village - to multiple killings as well as drug overdoses across the region that they say trace back to its drug product.
Prosecutors are set to announce the case at a news conference in Edmondson Village on Thursday afternoon.
The indictment says members of the organization knew the drugs they peddled were particularly potent - one member’s own father fatally overdosed on them.
“That s--- killed my father," Donte Bennett said on a wiretapped phone call.
“Goddamn, that s--- crazy, yo,” responded Gregory Butler.
The new indictment places Butler at the top of the drug organization and the man behind the group’s contract killings.
Prosecutors say Butler offered money to kill William Epps, who he believed was cooperating with law enforcement. Another man, James “Bub” Roberts recruited people to carry it out, according to the indictment.
Epps, 37, and a woman named Jermiah Harper, 21, were both gunned down on June 16, 2018 as they sat on a porch in the 3900 block of Edmondson Ave.
When Butler came to believe that Gantt wanted to avenge Epps' murder, he had Gantt killed, prosecutors say.
Another murder, of 33-year-old Leonard Shelley, followed 10 days later on Oct. 31, 2018, inside a convenience store. Prosecutors say Darran Butler and Deandre Preston carried out the killing, with Darran Butler posting his cash payment on Instagram.
Other plots followed: prosecutors say the group sought to kill another N.F.L. member while he was incarcerated at the Chesapeake Detention Center, paying another federal detainee to commit the killing. On Jan. 3, 2019, they also had someone shot multiple times outside of a federal halfway house, prosecutors say.
The new indictment also tracks an array of drug overdoses from Mount Airy to Prince Frederick, Va., some of them fatal.
Gregory Butler and 22 others were charged in 2019 with distributing heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine in Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania. Five of the defendants were from West Virginia; two others were from Virginia.
The number of people charged in the case has since grown to 31, and at least fourteen have pleaded guilty, including Bennett, who was recorded saying the group’s drugs led to his father’s death.
Darran Butler is already serving 12 years in state prison after pleaded guilty to two handgun cases last year.