A baby girl who died in Baltimore hours after being born is a homicide victim, police say

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
May 17, 2021 4:42 PM

Baltimore police say a newborn baby’s death Saturday morning was a homicide and have opened an investigation.

Zorri Pitts was born early Saturday. An autopsy determined that her death was the result of “some type of trauma,” police spokesman Vernon Davis said Monday.

Police received a call from a family member shortly before 8:30 a.m., telling them the newborn girl was “unresponsive,” Davis said. After officers arrived at the first block of South Monastery Avenue, near the Allendale and Irvington neighborhoods of West Baltimore, they took her to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Davis said.

Davis said detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup

Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.

