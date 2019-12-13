A Baltimore Police sergeant criminally charged with forcibly arresting a bystander, false imprisonment and misconduct was released Friday on $200,000 unsecured bail, according to his lawyer.
Attorney Joe Murtha told The Baltimore Sun that Sgt. Ethan Newberg, 49, must return all firearms he has and must surrender his passport.
A trial date was scheduled for April 21 for Newberg, Murtha said. “It was the smoothest bail review I’ve had for a while,” Murtha told The Sun.
Murtha said he was “very grateful” that Newberg was allowed to continue to await trial from home, and not in jail.
“I do believe it was very fair,” he said of the decision.
On Thursday, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced that Newberg was indicted on an additional 32 counts of false imprisonment, assault and misconduct in office based on a “pattern and practice of harassment and intimidation” that was identified by prosecutors after viewing past body camera footage.
Newberg was originally charged from a May 30 incident after the 24-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department was seen on camera aggressively arresting a bystander on a warrant check in the 2300 block of Ashton St.
Prosecutors dropped the charges filed against Newberg in June stemming from the May 30 incident to pursue a broader superseding indictment.
Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.