A veteran Baltimore Police sergeant criminally charged with forcibly arresting a bystander without justification in May has now been indicted on 32 counts of false imprisonment, assault and misconduct in office, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said Thursday.
The charges against Sgt. Ethan Newberg, 49, were not explained. Mosby said she would provide more information at 4 p.m.
The indictment follows Newberg’s arrest in June on assault, false imprisonment and misconduct charges related to his arrest in May of Lee Dotson, a 28-year-old Northwest Baltimore man. Newberg had alleged that Dotson was “interfering” with his arrest of another man, but his body-camera footage, later released by the police department, showed a different story. In it, Newberg can be seen running at and grabbing Dotson as Dotson was calmly walking away from the scene while criticizing the officers’ decision to place the other man being arrested on wet pavement.
“From what I saw, the man did nothing to provoke Sgt. Newberg, whose actions were not just wrong but deeply disturbing,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in announcing that case against Newberg, alongside Mosby.
Harrison called the incident an example of the “horrible culture” within the police department, and said Newberg was “tarnishing the badge that we all wear.”
The police union denounced Harrison for what it called a rush to judgment in the case. Newberg’s attorney criticized the release of the footage.
Newberg — a 24-year veteran of the force and the second-highest-paid city employee in fiscal year 2018, after making $243,000 largely through overtime — could not immediately be reached Thursday.
Joseph Murtha, Newberg’s attorney in the summer case, declined to comment until he sees the indictment.
