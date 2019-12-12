The indictment follows Newberg’s arrest in June on assault, false imprisonment and misconduct charges related to his arrest in May of Lee Dotson, a 28-year-old Northwest Baltimore man. Newberg had alleged that Dotson was “interfering” with his arrest of another man, but his body-camera footage, later released by the police department, showed a different story. In it, Newberg can be seen running at and grabbing Dotson as Dotson was calmly walking away from the scene while criticizing the officers’ decision to place the other man being arrested on wet pavement.