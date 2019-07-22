Baltimore deputy police commissioner robbed Friday is a civilian who doesn’t carry gun or badge

Daniel Murphy, the Baltimore Police deputy commissioner who was robbed at gunpoint while out with his wife Friday night, is a civilian employee who doesn’t carry a gun or badge, a police spokesman said Monday.
Murphy and his family relocated from New Orleans to Baltimore earlier this year after Murphy was hired by Commissioner Michael Harrison to oversee an agenda of reforms mandated under a federal consent decree. Because he is a civilian, Murphy has not been certified by the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, police spokesman Matt Jablow said Monday.
Murphy declined to comment, but Jablow said the incident won’t cause the deputy commissioner to reconsider his decision to come to Baltimore.
“I can tell you that, if anything, the incident has redoubled his commitment to Baltimore and to BPD,” spokesman Matt Jablow said.
Murphy and his wife were approached around 9 p.m. Friday by four men in a large white SUV at the 2200 block of East Pratt Street, near Patterson Park. Two young men, approximately 18-years old, got out of the SUV and approached the couple. The men announced it was a robbery and showed a gun before fleeing with a wallet, a purse, some cash and multiple cell phones, police said.
Murphy is one of three deputy commissioners hired by Harrison this year as he works to restructure the troubled department. Murphy previously worked under Harrison in New Orleans, serving as the department’s deputy superintendent of compliance, overseeing requirements from its own federal consent decree.
Murphy is expected to be in federal court Thursday for a hearing on Baltimore’s efforts under its consent decree. The quarterly hearing before U.S. District Court Judge James K. Bredar is part of the monitoring process.
At the last quarterly hearing in April, Murphy was in his first week on the job. His appearance coincided with the controversy around then-Mayor Catherine Pugh and her sales of books to local institutions. Pugh has since resigned.