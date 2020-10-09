xml:space="preserve">
MTA police officer knocked unconscious in West Baltimore

By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 09, 2020 6:11 PM

An on-duty Maryland Transit Administration police officer was knocked unconscious on Friday afternoon near a subway station in West Baltimore, according to officials and a social media post.

MTA spokeswoman Veronica Battisti confirmed that an officer was assaulted at the Upton Metro Station and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A photo that surfaced online Friday afternoon showed an officer unconscious and slumped against a wall, with a caption showing that it happened in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

MDOT MTA Police said they were investigating the incident and anyone with information was asked to call 410-454-7720.

City Council President Brandon Scott tweeted that he was made aware of the incident by city police. “The person who did this is a coward and must be brought to justice,” he wrote on Twitter.
The incident comes one day after an on-duty MTA bus driver, 51-year-old Marcus Parks, was fatally shot on the city’s east side. Police announced the arrest of two suspects Friday morning.

