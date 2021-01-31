xml:space="preserve">
One man arrested, another suspect identified in killing of MTA driver, say Baltimore Police

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 31, 2021 7:34 PM
Ernest Ford, 28, was arrested by Baltimore Police who say he killed 49-year-old MobilityLink van driver Frankye Duckett on Friday night. Police are still searching for Marquis Poteat, who they say was also involved.
Ernest Ford, 28, was arrested by Baltimore Police who say he killed 49-year-old MobilityLink van driver Frankye Duckett on Friday night. Police are still searching for Marquis Poteat, who they say was also involved. (Courtesy of Baltimore Police)

Baltimore Police over the weekend arrested a 28-year-old man and were still searching for another suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a Maryland Transit Administration MobilityLink driver, officials said Sunday.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference that Ernest Ford was charged with murder and 32-year-old Marquis Poteat is also wanted for murder. No online court records were available for Ford as of Sunday afternoon.

Harrison encouraged anyone who might know Poteat’s whereabouts to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.

“The violence was a cowardly act, and it was absolutely senseless,” Harrison said.

Charging documents said detectives reviewed camera footage that showed a beige Buick LeSabre approach the MobilityLink van Duckett was sitting inside Friday night in the 4400 block of Moravia Road.

Footage showed Poteat fire a gun through the window, charging documents said, and then he reached through the shattered window and kept firing as Duckett tried to go to the back of the bus for safety.

Poteat then returned to the passenger side of the Buick, which did not have a front tag and had only a temporary back tag, and fled, the documents said,

Duckett was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital where police said he later died. Police described his killing as a targeted attack.

Police said they were able to learn the identity of Poteat and that he was from the 1200 block of W. Mulberry St.

Frankye Duckett (right), a 49-year-old MTA MobilityLink bus driver who was gunned down on duty in Baltimore on Friday night, is pictured with his good friend Devin Boyd. (Photo courtesy of Devin Boyd.)
Frankye Duckett (right), a 49-year-old MTA MobilityLink bus driver who was gunned down on duty in Baltimore on Friday night, is pictured with his good friend Devin Boyd. (Photo courtesy of Devin Boyd.)

When detectives arrived in the Harlem Park neighborhood to investigate, charging documents said, they found the Buick with a Pennsylvania temporary tag. Officers watched Ford get into the car and leave the area when police stopped the car.

Ford confirmed that the Buick was used in the homicide and said he was approached in the neighborhood by someone and told to drive to Moravia Road, the charging documents said. Ford confirmed that Duckett was shot multiple times and that he then dropped the shooter somewhere downtown after fleeing. Ford refused to identify Poteat as the shooter to detectives.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott described the killing as “one of the most cowardly acts I have ever seen in Baltimore City.”

“I don’t care if it’s your brother, your son, your cousin, or your best friend. Tell us where he is so he can man up for his actions and bring justice for that family,” Scott said.

Duckett, 49, was remembered by friends and family as a lovable prankster and a prolific basketball player who cared deeply about helping and serving those around him.

The killing was part of a violent weekend during which six people were fatally shot throughout the city since Friday.

