Body of missing Mount Airy man found after river search

TUSCALOOSA — The body of a missing University of Alabama student from Maryland has been found after a search of the Black Warrior River in Tuscaloosa.
The body of Garrett Walker, 20, of Mount Airy, Maryland, was located Tuesday afternoon by divers, Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Chief Randy Smith told a news conference.
Walker, a junior studying aerospace engineering, was last seen alive early Sunday while leaving a bar in the city. His family reported him missing Sunday afternoon, and a search began after his cellphone was discovered near the river. Clothes believed to belong to Walker were discovered in and near the water.
The cause and manner of Walker’s death are under investigation, authorities said.
Walker’s family released a statement through an attorney thanking search teams for their work and expressing grief over his death.
“Our son was an exceptional young man. There are no words to describe our loss,” said Andrew Walker, his father.