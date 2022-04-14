Police investigating homicides of 3-year-old girl killed in house fire in Baltimore and her mother, whose body was found off I-95

Law enforcement units say they are investigating the homicides of a three-year-old girl found dead inside the basement of a Baltimore rowhome that caught fire last week and her mother, whose body was found days later off Interstate 95.

“Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are working with the Baltimore Police Department Homicide Unit to determine a nexus and motive between the two homicides,” state police said in a statement Thursday. “No suspects have been identified at this time.”

The medical examiner has ruled both deaths homicides, according to police. The agencies have not disclosed the manner of death for either.

State police identified the mother as Danielle Shanae Parnell, 30, of Baltimore. Parnell was found just before 10 a.m. Tuesday by a member of a surveying crew in Cecil County, near the border with Harford County. Troopers pronounced Parnell dead at the scene.

Baltimore Police on Thursday identified the child as My’royal Bennett, who was found dead inside a brick rowhome in the 4700 block of Vancouver Road in the Beechfield neighborhood.

Firefighters were called at about 6 p.m. April 8 for a report of a fire. The girl was found dead inside the home. Many residents watched from their yards as police vehicles arrived on the scene, and investigators went in and out of a brick home behind yellow police tape.

“We just smelled smoke and saw four or five trucks,” Tracy Howard, 49, who lives nearby, previously told The Baltimore Sun. “Once I saw the crime scene tape, I knew someone passed. I knew something bad had happened.”

Howard said she believed a woman lived at the home with two young children but she thought they had recently moved.