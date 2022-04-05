Trial of Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby postponed until September, federal judge rules

A federal judge postponed Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s criminal trial until September, following her request to delay the case last week.

After a teleconference with Mosby’s defense lawyers and federal prosecutors Tuesday morning, U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby set Mosby’s trial for Sept. 19.

Mosby is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on loan applications to buy a pair of properties in Florida.

The two-term state’s attorney maintains she is innocent and, until recently, demanded to be tried before the Democratic primary over the summer. The trial was originally set for May 2.

On Friday, her attorneys moved for a delay, citing concerns about meeting pretrial deadlines outlined by Griggsby.

Federal prosecutors pushed back, saying Mosby had no valid reason to postpone the case and that they were prepared for trial.

