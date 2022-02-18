Report in federal case against Baltimore State’s Attorney Mosby foreshadows fight over prosecutor’s involvement

In the March letters, Bolden wrote that Wise, recognized for prosecuting powerful and public targets, made a reckless accusation in court that a prosecutor in Mosby’s office tipped off members of the Baltimore Police Department’s corrupt Gun Trace Task Force, and that Wise made two campaign donations of $100 each to two Democrats who challenged Mosby in the last primary election. Bolden also accused Wise and Schenning of leaking news of the investigation into the Mosbys to reporters.