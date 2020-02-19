Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and defense attorneys have reached an agreement to expand instances when prosecutors must share the internal-affairs records of police officers before trial.
In a letter Tuesday to the Office of the Public Defender, Mosby wrote that she was directing her prosecutors to disclose allegations of misconduct for all officers involved in a case. Previously, she had required them to disclose such records only for officers designated to be trial witness.
Prosecutors must now disclose allegations of misconduct if an officer had any role in a defendant’s case, whether or not the officer will testify. They must give defense attorneys the records of officers alleged to have committed acts of excessive force, false arrest, sexual assault, illegal searches and other misconduct.
The expanded policy caused defense attorneys to back off from a courtroom battle scheduled for Thursday morning. Public defenders had asked a judge to compel Mosby to open up her database containing names of officers she flagged for credibility issues.
Her office pushed back, arguing that defense attorneys should not be able to browse her office’s entire database of potentially problematic officers, Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Pillion wrote the judge.
The sides were scheduled to argue the matter in Baltimore Circuit Court. But a meeting Friday led to Mosby offering up the expanded policy. Then public defenders withdrew their request to the judge.
“The agreement with the State’s Attorney resolves a significant barrier that we have faced in preparing for trial in cases where officers with potential credibility issues may have been involved but are not called by the prosecution,” Kirsten Gettys Downs, the district public defender for Baltimore, wrote in a statement. “We are hopeful that the agreement will promote greater transparency and accountability.”
The agreement avoids arguments in open court over Mosby’s “do-not-call list,” which has been the subject of much attention in recent months.
Lists of tainted cops have been a hallmark of progressive prosecutors around the country. Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Patricia Jessamy, the city’s top prosecutor until 2010, maintained her own list of officers she could not trust and whose cases would be dropped. District attorneys in Philadelphia and some New York boroughs maintain their own lists.
Mosby has said her office had identified 305 officers “with integrity issues and or allegations of integrity issues that would in essence put them in jeopardy from testifying.” Her office has since clarified that it is not, however, a list of officers that the prosecutors will not call, but rather officers for whom disclosures must be made to defense attorneys.
Baltimore Police, meanwhile, have downplayed the list. Deputy commissioner Brian Nadeau, a retired FBI supervisor, said only 22 officers should be precluded from testifying.
In the recent motion to the judge, defense attorneys wrote that prosecutors continue to shield any such list.
“The Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office’s practice of prosecuting people without disclosure of its secret compromised integrity list constitutes malicious, bad faith prosecution,” wrote public defenders Sarah Gottlieb and Deborah Levi.
After the meeting Friday to resolve the matter, Mosby shared a memo to her staff. Her office provided a copy.
“A prosecutor has an ethical duty to evaluate the credibility of all witnesses, including police officers,” she wrote. “If evidence is compromised by officer misconduct or bias, the community can no longer trust that innocent residents are adequately protected.”
She noted that a disclosure does not mean the material will be automatically admissible at trial.
“Each [assistant state’s attorney] will be responsible for arguing the inadmissibility of the material at a hearing, if necessary,” she wrote.
Reporter Justin Fenton contributed to this article.