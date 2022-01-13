Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby indicted on federal charges related to COVID hardship loan

A federal grand jury has indicted Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby on federal charges that she made false statements on loan applications, court records show.
The indictment charges Mosby with four counts. One relates to a $40,000 withdrawal Mosby took from her city retirement account, citing that she had experienced a financial setback due to the pandemic.
“Mosby had not experienced adverse financial consequences stemming from the coronavirus as a result of ‘being quarantined, furloughed or laid off’ or ‘having reduced work hours’ or ‘due to lack of childcare’ or ‘the closing or reduction of hours of a business I own or operate’” - all perquisites for obtaining the loan, which Mosby attested under penalty of perjury, the indictment says.
The indictment also says that Mosby lied in order to lower the interest rate when she purchased a vacation home in Kissimmee, Florida. She also did not disclose that she had a federal tax lien when buying the home.
Mosby and her husband, City Council President Nick Mosby, have been under investigation since at least February of last year when the FBI issued subpoenas for records.
This article will be updated.