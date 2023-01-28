Departure of Marilyn Mosby’s lead lawyer likely changes federal case’s tone

Just before noon Friday, U.S. District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby allowed Marilyn Mosby’s lead defense attorney, A. Scott Bolden, to quit her perjury and mortgage fraud case, likely putting an end to the always contentious and often personal battle between Bolden and federal prosecutors.

Griggsby granted the requests of Bolden and the five other defense attorneys to withdraw their appearances, and appointed the federal public defender for Maryland as the new lawyer for the former Baltimore state’s attorney.

Advertisement

The change in attorneys, from what Assistant U.S. Attorney and lead prosecutor Leo Wise called an “astonishingly large” defense team to likely just one lawyer means Mosby’s case, slated for trial in late March, probably will be delayed a third time. Griggsby asked Wise and Federal Public Defender James Wyda to submit a status report by Friday to determine if the trial schedule needs to be altered, something Wise said in court is likely.

It likely also means that the tenor of the proceedings, whenever they resume, will now more resemble those of other criminal cases heard in the federal courthouse in downtown Baltimore.

Advertisement

Marilyn Mosby, as she left federal court with her husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby and her then-lawyer, A. Scott Bolden. (Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun)

That’s because since her indictment last January, Bolden and Mosby opted to wage war on against Wise and U.S. Attorney Erek Barron on multiple fronts. They repeatedly alleged racism and vindictiveness on the prosecutors’ parts in public statements and at news conferences.

The federal public defender’s office, which Wyda has headed for 25 years, is unlikely to retread that ground. For one thing, it will be subject to a recently imposed gag order.

For another, Mosby no longer is battling outside the courtroom to win votes and keep office. When she was indicted on Jan. 13, 2022, she was in the last year of a second, four-year term. But she lost the Democratic primary in July and left office at the start of this month.

Mosby made an annual salary of about $250,000 when stepped down. Her husband, Democratic City Council President Nick Mosby, draws $135,093 a year.

But Griggsby, who has reviewed confidential financial disclosures Marilyn Mosby submitted to the court, approved in July the use of government funds to pay for expert defense witnesses, determining she would otherwise be unable to afford them. Now, the judge has found Mosby cannot afford to retain an attorney.

Defense attorney A. Scott Bolden leaving federal court after getting a new trial date in early 2023 for Marilyn Mosby's federal case. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Bolden’s departure is expected to mark the end of an often-chaotic defense strategy. He originally demanded a speedy trial, only to later request a delay; asserted it wasn’t possible to commit perjury on a document signed under penalty of perjury; warned Black government employees that they might be the next targets of a prosecutor gone rogue, and disclosed confidential juror information in a public court filing.

Early in the case, Bolden claimed Barron was out to get Mosby, filing a declaration from a woman who said she heard Barron make disparaging remarks about Mosby when Barron served as a Democratic delegate in Annapolis. The author of the declaration worked as a top adviser at City Hall for Nick Mosby at the time it was filed.

Prosecutors rarely held back in their responses to Bolden and Mosby’s claims, calling the legal arguments “Orwellian,” comparing Mosby’s behavior to that of former Republican President Donald Trump and accusing her of inventing “a tale of victimhood” to sway public opinion.

Advertisement

“It’s all a plan to delegitimize anyone who has the temerity to question her behavior,” Wise said in court April 14 about Mosby and Bolden’s defense strategy. “It’s just like what Trump did.”

Wise’s comments came during a hearing where Bolden argued the charges against his client ought to be dismissed because of what he called an unfair prosecution.

James Wyda, the federal public defender for the district of Maryland, is shown in 2018. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun)

One of the most telling exchanges in the saga came in that hearing, when Griggsby asked Bolden for evidence that Wise was a racist prosecutor.

“Are you aware of any evidence that shows Mr. Wise has prosecuted someone because of their race? Black official or not?” Griggsby asked Bolden that day.

“I am not,” he replied.

Despite her lawyer’s admission, Mosby then stood on the courthouse steps and said otherwise.

Advertisement

“Leo Wise has a history of racial animus-based prosecution that predates me and has been seen in the city of Baltimore since his existence here,” she said.

There were other missteps that seemed avoidable. One of the expert witnesses Bolden’s team hired had earlier described Mosby’s alleged mortgage fraud to The Baltimore Sun as “quite dumb,” a published statement that appeared to slip through any vetting process.

Bolden’s provocations culminated in September after Griggsby ordered the trial delayed a second time because the defense refused to comply with her directions to turn over its expert witness testimony. On what was supposed to be the eve of jury selection, a frustrated Bolden stood again outside the courthouse. He told reporters the delay was “bull----.”

He apologized in court the next day, but the damage was done. Prosecutors sought a gag order following that news conference. Griggsby issued it earlier this month, the same day she issued findings that Bolden violated numerous Maryland rules governing attorney conduct.

Specifically, Griggsby’s gag order prohibited defense lawyers from claiming there were racist or political motives behind the prosecution. Describing his use of profanity as “hurtful” to herself, court staff and the institution, Griggsby’s ruling set the table for Bolden to face charges of his own if she ultimately rules to hold him in criminal contempt of court.

”It certainly was not my finest hour,” a chastened Bolden said in court that day.