Baltimore Police investigating after three men shot early Saturday morning in separate incidents

Baltimore Police say they are investigating two early Saturday morning shootings that injured three men.
Officers patrolling Central Baltimore heard gunshots around 2:49 a.m. and found two men, ages 33 and 28, on the first block of Gay Street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police.
They were transported to area hospitals with injuries that police say are not life-threatening, and Central District shooting detectives are leading the investigation.
Less than an hour later, officers responded to an area hospital after a man arrived around 3:26 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to survive, according to police.
The man was shot in the 1400 block of Mountmor Court and driven to the hospital by someone nearby, according to police.