20-year-old shot at Morgan State University homecoming party

A 20-year-old man is in the hospital in stable condition after he was shot Saturday night at Morgan State University’s campus at an “unsanctioned homecoming after party,” Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived around 10 p.m. at the 4300 block of Hillen Road for reported gunfire and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Northeast District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

This article may be updated.