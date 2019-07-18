$5,000 reward offered for information on shooting death of Morgan State student

Investigators are offering $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a Morgan State University student last week.
In a news release, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 19-year-old Manuel Luis Jr. on July 11.
Luis was shot twice while he was walking to his car at the corner of Loch Raven Boulevard and Pentridge Road around 2:30 a.m. that night, police said. Investigators believe two unidentified black males shot at Luis after a failed robbery attempt.
The bureau wrote that investigators believe the two men were in their late teens or early 20s and live in Baltimore. They are considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should call 888-ATF-TIPS or email ATFTips@atf.gov.