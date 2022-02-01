Morgan State campus closed due to bomb threat a day after at least 6 HBCUs receive similar threats

Morgan State University officials on Tuesday closed the campus and ordered a shelter-in-place to assess a bomb threat, according to a post on Twitter.
“Due to a bomb threat, access to campus will be closed as the University works with emergency personnel to assess the situation,” the tweet read. “Everyone on campus should shelter in place until further notice. All instruction will be remote and all employees should telework.”
On Monday, at least six historically Black colleges or universities received similar threats including Bowie State University.
This story will be updated.