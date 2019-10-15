A man died after being shot in the head Monday night, Baltimore Police said, continuing a spate of recent violence that began Saturday.
Seventeen people were shot — four of them fatally — in the city on Saturday and Sunday combined. Three more were shot Monday night, including the man who died in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore.
At approximately 9:21 p.m., Southern District patrol officers responded to the 900 block of Herndon Court for a report of a shooting. The victim, who was found unresponsive, was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
About a half-hour earlier, at approximately 8:52 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to Wylie Avenue at Pimlico Road in Parklane in Northwest Baltimore for a report of another shooting.
Officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., Southern District patrol officers responded to the 300 block of Warren St. in Federal Hill in South Baltimore for a report of a carjacking and shooting.
Officers located a man suffering from a graze wound to the neck. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Suspect and vehicle information was unknown.
Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.