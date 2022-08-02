Advertisement
Crime

Baltimore Police: Man shot to death in Westport on Monday night

Baltimore Sun
Police investigate shooting at 2400 block of Kermit Street Monday night. (Cassidy Jensen/Baltimore Sun)

A man was killed Monday night in South Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police said in a news release that they were called to the 2400 block of Kermit Court in Westport at 9:24 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to his head. The man was taken to Shock Trauma where he later died, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

