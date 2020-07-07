Baltimore Police: Man dies in shooting in Arlington neighborhood Monday night

A man died in a Northwest Baltimore shooting Monday night, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the Arlington neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. for a shooting.
Officers arrived in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Ave. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Sinai Hospital where he later died, police said.
Twelve people were shot, one of them fatally, in Baltimore during the holiday weekend, police said.
Anyone with information on Monday’s fatal shooting is urged to contact Northwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2466. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 866-7LOCKUP.