Baltimore Police: Man critically injured, four others hurt in overnight downtown shooting

Five people were injured, one critically, in a downtown shooting early Monday morning, Baltimore Police said in an overnight news release.
At approximately 1:11 a.m., Central District officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Eutaw St. to investigate a reported shooting, the police said.
Officers arrived and observed five men, 61, 47, 39, 38 and 37 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release.
Medics transported the victims to an area hospital. One victim is in critical but stable condition, and the other four have non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shootings follow a violent Easter weekend during which two people were shot to death and four injured.
Central District shooting detectives responded to the scene of Monday’s shootings and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Central District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2411.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.