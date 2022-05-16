Man and woman injured in East Baltimore shooting, blocks away from shooting of pregnant woman and her fiance last week

A man and a woman were injured in a shooting in East Baltimore’s Barclay neighborhood Monday morning, according to a news release from Baltimore Police.

At about 11:10 a.m., officers were called to the 2400 block of Brentwood Avenue, after receiving an alert from Shot Spotter, the city’s gunfire detection system.

Once on the scene, they located a 32-year-old man and an adult woman, whose age was not specified, both suffering from gunshot wounds. The two people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The shooting occurred just a few blocks away from the scene of the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman and her fiance Thursday night. Police have said that Angel Morgan Heather Smith and Yahmeli Montague were sitting in a car in the 300 block of East 23rd Street when two gunmen drove up to them and fired. Doctors were able to deliver the premature infant, who was in critical condition. A $16,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and the filing of charges in the case.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shootings to contact them at 410-396-2433, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave an anonymous tip.