64-year-old man ‘possibly’ riding a motorized scooter is shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore, police say

A 64-year-old man who officers believe might have been riding a motorized scooter was shot and killed Monday, the Baltimore Police Department said.
Police said in a news release that they were called to the 3800 block of W. Forest Park Ave. for a car accident around 5:30 p.m.
When officers arrived in Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park neighborhood, they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Detectives learned that the victim was “possibly” riding a motorized scooter while he was shot.