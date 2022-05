A 26-year-old man died at Johns Hopkins Hospital after being shot, police said.

Baltimore Police said that just after 5:20 p.m., officers were called to the hospital where a shooting victim was dropped off.

Officers found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He died at the hospital, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting but have yet to determine where the man was shot.