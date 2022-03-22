Following violent weekend in Baltimore, three more people shot, one fatally, throughout the past 24 hours

After a violent weekend across Baltimore, three more people were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents across the city throughout the past 24 hours, police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday, police responded to South Baltimore in the 4200 block of Grace Court for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found medics rendering aid to 22-year-old Allan Howard. He died at the scene.

About four hours later, officers were called to the 3800 block of 10th Street for gunshots.

After arriving in the South Baltimore neighborhood, police found a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Detectives learned the man was sitting inside his car when someone walked up on him and starting firing.

On Monday afternoon just before 4 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim.

Police said the officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. It is believed he was shot in the 2500 block of Llewelyn Avenue.

The latest spat of shootings add to the tumultuous weekend that saw 12 separate shootings involving five homicides and 11 non-fatal victims. Baltimore Police said there was also one rape and 20 robberies.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said he finds the level of violence both “frustrating” and “disheartening.”

“I personally spent a good portion of the weekend at multiple crime scenes — two of which had multiple victims,” Harrison said in a news release. “Our officers continue to go out every day to arrest those responsible, who are making conscious decisions to commit violence. We are diligently investigating every incident. This violence is damaging to our community and our city is better than this.”

The agency touted several arrests made, including two attempted murder arrests and four handgun arrests.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott praised the efforts of the police department but said that the city and its agencies must continue to make arrests.

“The violence Baltimore experienced this weekend shows that we must continue to focus on holding those who choose acts of violence as their method of conflict resolution accountable,” the Democrat said in a statement. “These proactive actions by BPD show we remain focused on just that, and we look forward to working with our partners in the justice system to ensure that they are held accountable.”