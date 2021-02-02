Baltimore Police: Male fatally shot Monday night in Fairfield Area neighborhood

A male was fatally shot Monday night in South Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the 3600 block of Shelby Ave. around 9:40 p.m. for a shooting.
When officers arrived, police said, they found a male suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene in the Fairfield Area neighborhood. Police did not specify the age of the individual.
Early Tuesday morning, Baltimore Police reported another Monday shooting.
The department wrote in a news release that at 10:16 p.m. Northeast District officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Loch Raven Boulevard.
Officers arrived and observed a 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Medical personnel were summoned and transported the victim to an area hospital.
Northeast District detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2444.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.