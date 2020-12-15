Two men shot in the head in separate shootings in Baltimore on Monday

Two men were shot in the head in separate shootings Monday in Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore Police said around 8:45 p.m. officers were called to Southwest Baltimore for a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the head. He was transported to Shock Trauma and his condition is unknown, police said. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.
About two and a half hours earlier, Southern District officers were walking in the 1900 block of Christian St. when they heard gunfire.
Police said the officers canvassed the area and found a 22 year-old man in the 200 block of S. Monroe St. with a gunshot wound to his head.
The officers took the man from the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood to an area hospital and his condition is unknown, police said.
Detectives determined the victim was shot in the 1900 block of Lemmon St.