Man dies in South Baltimore shooting Monday afternoon

A man died after being shot in South Baltimore late Monday afternoon, police said.
Baltimore Police said they were called to the 1800 block of McHenry St. for a shooting just after 5 p.m.
When officers arrived in the New Southwest/Mount Clare neighborhood, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.
The man was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.