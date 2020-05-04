Baltimore Police: 39-year-old man killed in Highlandtown shooting Monday

Baltimore Police said one man was killed in a shooting Monday in the Highlandtown neighborhood.
Police said they were called to the Southeastern Baltimore neighborhood around 4:30 p.m. for a shooting.
When they arrived in the 500 block of Grundy St., they found a 39-year-old man shot in the head. The man was taken to the hospital, police said, where he later died.
Monday’s fatal shooting comes after two people were killed and two others injured in three separate shootings overnight.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.