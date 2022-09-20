Baltimore Police: Man shot in head Monday in Northwest Baltimore

A man was shot in the head Monday evening in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Baltimore Police received a report of a shooting at the 2900 block of Oakley Avenue in Central Park Heights at about 6:40 p.m. When officers arrived, they followed a trail of blood to find the victim, a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound in his head.

He was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.