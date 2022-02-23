xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Baltimore police: 16-year-old boy shot in thigh in West Baltimore

Lilly Price
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 23, 2022 2:30 PM

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the thigh Wednesday afternoon in the Mondawmin neighborhood of West Baltimore, Baltimore police said.

Officers arrived around 1 p.m. to the 1800 block of West North Ave. and found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Emergency medical services transported the 16-year-old to a local hospital.

The injuries do not appear to be life threatening, police said.

Western district detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call investigators at 410-396-2477 or make an anonymous call to the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. Anonymous tips can also be made online to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.

