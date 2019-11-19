Baltimore police say a man was fatally shot in the city’s Mondawmin neighborhood Monday night.
The department wrote on Facebook that officers found a 43-year-old man who’d been shot in the head when they responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Ridgehill Ave. at 8:12 p.m.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, police wrote. The department has identified neither the victim nor a suspect in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.