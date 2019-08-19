Two Mondawmin Mall stores broken into Monday morning, Baltimore Police say

Two stores in Mondawmin Mall were broken into early Monday morning, Baltimore Police said.
Police said a call for a break in at the mall came in at 3:12 a.m. When officers arrived they found two stores, Forever 21 and Denim Boutique, had been broken into. Police did not say what damage occurred or what had been taken.
The robberies come a week after police were called to the mall for a shooting nearby. After arriving, they found 21-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man later died, police said.