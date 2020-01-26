A 42-year-old man died after being shot in Baltimore’s Mondawmin neighborhood Sunday.
Baltimore police wrote in a news release that officers from the department’s Western District were called to the 2000 block of Bryant Ave. at 1:31 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arriving, police found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the department wrote. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
The department did not identify the victim or a suspect in the shooting. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup. People can also text tips to 443-902-4824.