The Baltimore medical examiner’s office has opened an investigation into the death of a Baltimore Ravens fan who slipped and fell on steps inside M&T Bank Stadium during a playoff game Saturday, an agency spokesman said.
Examiners are looking into circumstances of the incident and have conducted toxicology tests, although the results aren’t expected for several months, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Mike Kahler, 30, stumbled on the steps going towards his seat during the game between the Ravens and the Tennessee Titans, a Ravens spokesperson said. Khaler fell in the upper deck of the stadium.
Officials initially reported that a fan had collapsed while walking on the steps of the upper deck. When medical personnel came to the area in the stadium they were unable to revive him.
Maryland State Police have not provided additional information regarding Kahler’s death and did not respond to phone calls on Tuesday.
Security footage reportedly showed that S.A.F.E. Management, the company that provides the stadium’s ushers and security, reported the incident less than two minutes after the stumble, Ravens spokesman Chad Steele said. A representative of S.A.F.E. Management directed questions Monday about the incident to Ravens officials.
About 15 minutes later, Kahler was taken by ambulance to Maryland Shock Trauma, Steele said.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison has said that the incident was reported as an accidental fall so police did not have any information about it.
Khaler’s viewing will be held Friday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Road in Halethorpe, according to the funeral home.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Khaler’s burial will be private.
Khaler’s family did not respond to comment.