34-year-old man shot and killed in Midtown-Edmondson neighborhood of West Baltimore

Baltimore Police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in the Midtown-Edmondson neighborhood of West Baltimore.

Officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the body, and emergency medical services pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified by name.

Officers arrived at the scene around 1:20 p.m. at the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, where the man was found injured and later died. Homicide detectives are currently interviewing a possible person of interest in the shooting, police said.