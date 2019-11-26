An attorney who was hired to be a Baltimore Police deputy commissioner - only to have the job offer pulled after her allegations against State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby became public - has agreed to a tentative $75,000 settlement with the city.
Michelle Wilson claims “the Baltimore Police Department conditionally offered her the position of Deputy Commissioner and that shortly thereafter the offer of employment was withdrawn in violation of her constitutional rights, including her First Amendment rights,” according to the city’s Board of Estimate agenda posted Monday.
While Wilson and the city have agreed to the terms, they won’t be final until a vote by the BOE scheduled for Wednesday.
Commissioner Michael Harrison announced on May 21 that Wilson would be rounding out his an executive staff. But two days after holding a news conference with Wilson in attendance, the department announced she would not be overseeing the public integrity bureau, which includes the internal affairs unit that investigates officer misconduct.
Wilson had weighed in publicly about a lawsuit against Mosby. In a Facebook post and in a sworn statement in the lawsuit file in April Wilson alleged Mosby was not truthful when testifying in a civil lawsuit.
Former city prosecutor Keri Borzilleri had sued Mosby, claiming she was fired as retribution for supporting the political campaign of then-State’s Attorney Gregg Bernstein, whom Mosby beat in the 2014 primary election. Borzilleri’s attorneys claimed Mosby made a “throat-slitting gesture” toward another former prosecutor who supported Bernstein, which Mosby denied on the stand.
Wilson wrote a Facebook post during the trial that said Mosby “lied on that witness stand under oath.” She later deleted the post.
Wilson is an attorney at the Maryland Attorney General’s Office representing the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.