Baltimore Police nearing 24th hour of coaxing potentially armed man out of rowhome

Baltimore Police officers have been working for almost 24 hours to coax a man, who may be armed, out of an East Baltimore rowhome.
Police said they were called to the 1700 block of E. Chase St. on Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. for a “possible armed person.”
There is no threat to the community, police said, and several blocks in the Gay Street neighborhood are cordoned off to “ensure the safety of citizens and law-enforcement personnel.” Units from other jurisdictions are helping assist.
Family members of the man stood behind the crime scene tape early Wednesday night and said he was undergoing a mental health crisis.
Onlookers walked by the scene, stopping to stare at the SWAT vehicle parked in the block. Others stopped to offer kind words to family members, who said they’ve been waiting outside since the incident started Tuesday night.