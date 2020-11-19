Two men arrested in separate October homicide cases, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Police arrested two men who were allegedly involved in separate homicide shootings in the city last month, according to police.
On Tuesday around 2:50 a.m., SWAT officers executed a search-and-seizure warrant in the 3000 block of Arunah Ave. Inside the location, officers found Bernard Davenport, 27, who was wanted for an October homicide in the 800 block of N. Franklintown Road, according to police.
Detectives took Davenport to the Central Booking and Intake facility, where he was charged with first-degree murder, police said.
The shooting took place Oct. 1 around 6:04 p.m. in the Franklintown Road neighborhood in West Baltimore.
A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the head. He was taken to an area hospital and died the next day, according to police.
In the other incident, Warrant Apprehension Task Force detectives and U.S. marshals arrested Khristopher Joseph, 22, on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. over a killing that took place Oct. 25 in the 3600 block of W. Rogers Ave., according to police.
Dondi Johnson, 34, was killed during a dispute, police said.
Detectives took Joseph to Central Booking, where he was charged with first-degree murder.