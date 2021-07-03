Baltimore man charged in May attempted murder

Baltimore Police on Saturday announced an arrest in a May incident in Cherry Hill that left two men injured.
A 39-year-old man who was shot and a 25-year-old man who was assaulted sought treatment at a local hospital on May 11, according to police.
Officers determined that the men had been injured the night before in the 3300 block of Round Road, where there had been a report of a shooting.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Donte Evans, 25, of Seagull Road in Cherry Hill, charging him with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and firearms offenses.
Police did not say how they identified Evans as a suspect.
Evans was arrested on May 28 and an arraignment is scheduled for July 29, according to online court records. He’s being held without bail at the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center, according to police.