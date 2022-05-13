Police find body inside vacant home in South Baltimore; 18-year-old gunned down in Broadway East

Early Friday morning, in the hours after a pregnant woman and a man were shot dead in a car in Baltimore, leaving her baby in critical condition after an emergency delivery, police found another body inside a vacant home in South Baltimore.

Then, it was an 18-year-old, still fighting for his life after sustaining a gunshot wound in Broadway East. He died at the hospital.

Before the sun would rise Friday, city police would respond to two more nonfatal shootings, the latest in a spate of violence that has vexed city leaders.

Midday Tuesday, a gunman unleashed some 60 bullets from the barrel of an assault rifle on an East Baltimore street, killing a 25-year-old man and injuring three others. Before day’s end, five more people had been shot.

Thursday, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott visited the city’s Brooklyn neighborhood to highlight an effort to address blighted properties in an effort to reduce violent crime.

And just after midnight Friday, police found a man’s body inside one among the city’s thousands of vacant homes — in the 1800 block of Wilhelm Street in Carrollton Ridge. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide, although they are awaiting the results of an autopsy, according to a police news release.

It’s the second recent incident involving a vacant home in the South Baltimore neighborhood. Sunday evening, a man was found shot dead inside a burning home there.

At 3:37 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 1700 block of East Lafayette Avenue in Broadway East for a reported shooting. They found an 18-year-old inside a home suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where, “despite doctors’ efforts,” he died, according to the police news release.

At 4:52 a.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in Southwest Baltimore’s Violetville neighborhood for another reported shooting. They located a second 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital.

About ten minutes later, Central District officers responded to a hospital in the city, where a shooting victim was seeking treatment.

The man was immediately taken into surgery, and police did not know where he was shot as of Friday morning’s news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the recent shootings to contact them, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP to leave an anonymous tip.