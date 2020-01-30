A Baltimore mother searching for answers about her son’s death after nearly three years took her frustrations to the “Maury Show” on Wednesday morning in hopes of turning up new leads about the killer.
Krenne Fair appeared on the television talk show to discuss the slaying of her son Davon Fair, who was found shot March 14, 2017, in the 4000 block of White Ave. The 24-year-old man died three days later from his injuries.
The Fairs’ story was reminiscent of what so many other parents had gone through during a year when there were 343 homicides in the city.
And her pain of loss and the absence of closure is emblematic of what other families have had to endure as the Baltimore Police Department struggles with declining homicide clearance rates, which dropped to 32.1% in 2019, the lowest in three decades.
“We still don’t know who killed my son,” Krenne Fair said on the show. “He was murdered. I have no answers and no reason why.”
She said it’d been 1,003 days since her son died from his injuries.
Fair said he was a college graduate who loved football and that his family and has no idea who would’ve targeted him.
“They got lost but I’m not going to let my son become another number,” she said.
In the segment, Krenne Fair speaks with a professed psychic, who says her son was killed by two people during a robbery. Police have not identified a suspect in the case.
Host Maury Povich said during the segment that an $18,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the killer’s arrest.
Any information can be sent anonymously to 1-866-7Lockup.