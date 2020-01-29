A Maryland man accused of being part of a group of white supremacists who owned an illegal machine gun and wanted to start a civil war at a guns rights rally in Virginia destroyed his cellphone to hinder federal investigators, according to a new federal indictment filed this week.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release Tuesday that grand juries in Delaware and Maryland handed down new indictments this week charging three men, including two from Maryland, with various weapons and alien-related offenses in relation to “The Base," an alleged white supremacist group.
The three men — Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, of Elkton and Newark, Delaware, William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, of Denton, and Canadian national Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27, currently of Newark — are alleged to be members of the group, and investigators say they’d spoke of targeting civilians and police officers at the Jan. 20 rally.
An FBI agent wrote in court documents that the group discussed “creating a white ethno-state [and] committing acts of violence against minority communities (including African-Americans and Jewish-Americans.)”
The three were arrested by FBI agents earlier this month as the agency said the group smuggled a like-minded colleague into the country from Canada and possessed a machine gun.
In the latest federal indictment filed in Delaware on Tuesday, a grand jury charged Lemley and Mathews with destroying their cellphones “on or about Jan. 16, 2020” to hinder the investigation.
Lemley and Mathews had their first court hearing on the initial federal complaint Jan. 16, court records show.
An attorney for Lemley did not immediately respond to calls for comment. No attorney is listed for Mathews in online court records.
Bilbrough’s attorney, Robert Bonsib, said he had not received a copy of the indictment against his client as of Tuesday night. It had not be uploaded into federal court records as of 7 p.m.
The office wrote that Lemley and Bilbrough were charged with transporting Mathews, who prosecutors say was smuggled across the Canadian border last year to join the group.
Prosecutors say Mathews, a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist, videotaped himself advocating for killing people, poisoning water supplies and derailing trains.
The indictments also charge the three with possessing an illegal machine gun, a “Springfield Arms M1A Creedmoor Rifle."
FBI Special Agent Rachid T. Harrison wrote in a criminal affidavit that Lemley and Mathews were heard by another FBI agent firing “what appeared to be more than one bullet” from a gun they were using at a gun range in Maryland on Jan. 2.
“Oh oops, it looks like I accidentally made a machine gun,” Lemley allegedly told Mathews, according to the affidavit.
On Jan. 11, Lemley and Mathews picked up “plate carriers (to support body armor)” as well as some of the 1,500 rounds of ammunition Lemley had ordered the previous week, according to the affidavit. The guns rights rally was nine days later.
Prosecutors wrote in a court filing that the three were captured on a hidden camera saying they hope violence at the Jan. 20 rally would spark a civil war and spoke about shooting unsuspecting civilians and police officers.