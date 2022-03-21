Trial for man accused of killing a former Maryland football player hinges on eyewitness testimony

On May 29, 2019, Novella Chase was on the phone with a friend, sitting on the front steps of her parent’s West Baltimore home when she heard the gunshots.

Across the street, her boyfriend, David Mackall Jr., lay dying in the street, having been shot eight times. Police and medics would arrive, but there was nothing to be done. A bullet had severed his spinal cord. Mackall, 28, died almost immediately.

Chase, 30, saw the gunman run off — his face partially concealed by a sweatshirt tied around it — and noted his outfit: blue track pants with an orange stripe down the side and white sneakers with an orange strap.

But when police arrived, a sobbing Chase didn’t share any of that.

“I never seen none of them,” she told officers who asked if she saw the shooting, according to body camera footage shown in Baltimore Circuit Court Friday.

Three years later, 23-year-old Kalim Satterfield is on trial for Mackall’s death.

Facing first-degree murder charges, Satterfield maintained his innocence on day one of his trial. Prosecutors lack any corroborating evidence to place him at the scene of the shooting. Police never recovered the gun used in the shooting, and there’s no DNA evidence linking Satterfield to the crime. Neither prosecutors nor police have gone so far as to offer a motive.

The state’s case, and the original decision to charge Satterfield, rests entirely on the eyewitness accounts of Chase and her father, James. Both eventually identified Satterfield out of a set of six suspect photos Baltimore Police detectives showed them, but Satterfield’s attorney claims the detectives pushed them into identifying his client and the detectives failed to follow the department’s rules for conducting photo arrays.

Calling it a “case study” in misidentification, Attorney Donald Wright said anything short of a not-guilty verdict would be a miscarriage of justice.

“Justify convicting an innocent person of murder, that’s what the ([state’s attorney’s office]) is asking you to do,” Wright told the jurors in his opening statement.

Right before he was killed, Mackall, a former University of Maryland and University of Delaware football player, walked across the street to speak with a group of about seven or eight men who were standing around, along with the driver of a white Honda, which had recently pulled up. They talked for maybe an hour, Chase said from the witness stand.

She didn’t recognize most of them, but she remembered what the driver was wearing — blue track pants with an orange stripe and white sneakers with an orange strap. The same as the shooter.

Chase explained Friday why she initially told police she hadn’t seen anything. Scared of retaliation, she didn’t want to be seen snitching at the scene of a crime, even if her boyfriend had just been murdered before her eyes.

“You don’t ask people in front of the crime scene what they just witnessed,” Chase said. “In Baltimore City, that’s how you get hurt.”

She would first describe the shooter to another officer who was driving her to the hospital where Mackall’s body was. Unfortunately, she said from the stand, she never got a great look at him, even before the shooting when his face wasn’t covered.

So when detectives first questioned her on June 6, 2019, they had a separate officer conduct a double-blind photo array. It is Baltimore Police Department policy that officers without ties to the case conduct photo arrays to identify a suspect to make sure investigators don’t coerce someone into identifying the wrong person.

Presented with six different suspects, one of whom was Satterfield, Chase told detectives she didn’t recognize any of them. After some time, Detective Gary Niedermeier, the lead investigator, came into the interview room and discussed the photos with her, Chase said.

Still, she left the police station that day not having identified a suspect. Detectives told her not to talk about the photos with anyone, but she went home and told her father about what happened, Chase said.

At a later interview, on June 22, Chase saw the same six photos and still could not identify the shooter. Toward the end of the interview, after detectives told her they could not solve the case without her, she pointed out Satterfield, telling police she was “80% sure” that was the man from the white car with the blue track pants.

Chase identified him “because of the eyes” and because he was light-skinned, she said in court.

Assistant State’s Attorney Shaundria Hanna asked Chase if the man she identified as the shooter for detectives was in the courtroom.

“Could you point at him?” Hanna asked.

Chase, holding back tears, pointed directly at Satterfield. Dressed in a suit and white slip-on shoes provided to Baltimore City inmates, Satterfield looked ahead, unresponsive. Police were never able to link him to a white car or to the clothes the shooter wore, Wright said.

Even with one of the key witnesses identifying Satterfield as the man from the photo array, Hanna will still have to convince jurors he was the gunman and that police didn’t ruin the case by not following their own procedures.

Circuit Court Judge Philip Jackson opted to recess the trial early after Novella Chase’s lengthy testimony, giving jurors until 9:15 a.m. Monday to hear the remaining witnesses. The state plans to call James Chase, Novella’s father and the only other person to identify Satterfield, as well as at least one of the detectives in the case.

If convicted, Satterfield would face life in prison.

Both Mackall’s family and Satterfield’s family declined to speak to The Baltimore Sun after day one of the trial, but Satterfield’s grandfather seemed optimistic after recess.

“We’ll see you at home,” he said to his shackled grandson as bailiffs led him out of the courtroom.