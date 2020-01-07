After an altercation inside a Baltimore home Thursday, a man stabbed an 18-year-old in the head multiple times and then fatally stabbed a woman multiple times, according to charging documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun.
Marvin Vaughn, 41, of 1634 E. 32nd St. in Baltimore, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and two counts of using a dangerous weapon with intent to cause an injury, according to documents.
Vaughn and Theatra Bowman, the woman, got into a physical altercation and she later woke up the 18-year-old, Dante Savage. Savage told Vaughn to leave the home, leading to another physical altercation breaking out, documents say.
Vaughn pulled out a knife and began to stab Bowman and Savage.
Baltimore Police said officers were called to the Northeast Baltimore neighborhood Thursday around 2:20 a.m. for a cutting. Savage was found in the home suffering from wounds to the head and taken to Hopkins Bayview Hospital.
Bowman was found unresponsive by police and later pronounced dead, according to documents.
Vaughn was identified as a suspect while he was in the bedroom where Bowman was seen lying down as he had cuts to both of his hands, documents say.
No lawyer was listed for Vaughn in the charging documents.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 4 at 8:30 a.m.