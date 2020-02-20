Baltimore police have charged a second man with murder in the shooting death of Carmen Rodriguez at the Kim Deli & Grocery near Patterson Park in December.
Police Commissioner Michael Harrison announced Thursday that police have arrested Martin Brooks, 39, of Parkville, and charged him with first- and second-degree murder in the shooting death of Rodriguez on Dec. 22.
Rodriguez was working at the deli that evening when a gunman entered the store and opened fire while Rodriguez’s children were also in the store, police say.
A spokeswoman for the state’s Public Defender’s Office, which is representing Brooks, did not immediately respond to calls for comment.
Brooks also faces armed robbery, theft and weapons charges, court records show.
In January, Terrance Peterson, 29, was charged with murder a day after the department released surveillance footage from inside and outside the store showing two men enter the store before Rodriguez was shot.