U.S. marshal shot by Baltimore gunman last week is released from hospital

The deputy U.S. marshal shot and wounded last week in West Baltimore has been released from the hospital.
U.S. Marshals spokesman David Lutz said the deputy was released Wednesday morning. The law enforcement officer had been shot in his chest and critically wounded while trying to arrest a man last Thursday who was wanted on charges of attempted murder.
The gunman opened fire on U.S. marshals from inside a closet, officials said. They identified the gunman as Dontae Green. He was shot and killed.
Green, a grocery store security guard, had been wanted since last month when police said he opened fire on Baltimore officers at the Compare Foods supermarket in North Baltimore.
Cashiers and managers at the grocery say Green had dropped as much as $500 cash in the days prior, and he suspected an employee of the store took his money. They say he pulled a gun and was demanding his money back when the police officers arrived.
They say Green shot at police — none were wounded — then ran out the back door of the grocery.