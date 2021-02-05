Deputy U.S. Marshal shot in West Baltimore is awake, coherent and breathing

A deputy U.S. Marshal was awake and breathing on his own Friday morning, the day after he was shot in his chest and critically wounded while serving an arrest warrant in West Baltimore.
U.S. Marshals spokesman David Lutz said the wounded law enforcement officer was taken off a ventilator Thursday night to breathe on his own.
“He is conscious and coherent, but still has a long recovery,” Lutz wrote in an email.
The deputy has not been identified. He was hospitalized at the Maryland Shock Trauma Center and Dr. Thomas Scalea addressed reporters after his shooting.
“He was quite sick when he got here. We got him rapidly evaluated and into the operating room. We are done with his surgery. He is up in the Intensive Care Unit, but still on life support,” the doctor said. “We are very hopeful, but you just never know.”
The deputy was shot early Thursday as law enforcement attempted to arrest Dontae Green on charges of attempted murder. U.S. Marshals Commander Don Snider said Green opened fire from inside a closet and deputies shot back. Green, 34, was killed.
Police had been after Green since Saturday, when he allegedly opened fire on officers from inside a North Baltimore grocery store where he worked as an unarmed security guard. After the shootout with police, he ran out the back doors of the grocery to commence a five-day manhunt.
Marshals tracked him to a rowhouse in Sandtown-Winchester that property records show had belonged to his family.
When the money was gone, he suspected a cashier had stolen it. The managers said he pulled out the gun and demanded his money back just before police arrived.