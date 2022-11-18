Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby wants federal trial held in Greenbelt, unsealed documents show

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby wants her federal perjury and mortgage fraud trial moved to Greenbelt, according to recently unsealed court documents.

Mosby asked in October to have her trial moved out of Baltimore, but the records associated with her legal request had been kept under seal.

The newly unsealed records show Mosby is not asking for her case to be moved out of Maryland, but for it to be held at the U.S. District Court in Greenbelt. That court pools jurors from the Washington, D.C., suburbs of Maryland, rather than the Baltimore metro region.

Mosby’s defense lawyers argued the outgoing, two-term Democratic state’s attorney cannot receive a fair trial in Baltimore because of excessive pretrial publicity surrounding her criminal case. They cited responses to a questionnaire sent to prospective jurors, saying a substantial proportion of the people who responded indicated they already formed an opinion as to her guilt or innocence.

Federal prosecutors said the traditional jury selection process is adequate to weed out potentially biased jurors to seat a panel to decide her case.

Mosby is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of making false statements on loan applications for a pair of vacation properties in Florida.

This article will be updated.